Two passengers jumped in to help when the driver of a bus with more than 30 people on board suddenly had a stroke and collapsed.

CCTV footage captured from the long-distance coach shows the moment the driver suffered a stroke and started dangling sideways by his seatbelt while on a motorway in the city of Linyi in China’s Shandong province.

Bus passenger Xie Shangpan quickly rushed forward and grabbed the steering wheel, righting it.

A second passenger, Wu Yueping, also ran over to help. The pair then successfully parked the bus by the roadside before calling the police.

Xie (45), who’s been a bus driver for more than 20 years, said they were 17 hours into their journey when their driver suffered the stroke.

“I felt the bus hit the crash barrier, so I thought the driver had fallen asleep and wanted to wake him up.

“Then I saw the driver completely unconscious, dangling. If not for his seatbelt he would’ve fallen straight onto the floor.

“I was so shocked I couldn’t even call for help. All I wanted to do was steady the steering wheel.

“We were very lucky there were no other vehicles near us when the bus was out of control.”

The bus driver was taken to hospital in an ambulance and is still recovering from his stroke.

Meanwhile Xie and Wu are being hailed as heroes for saving their fellow passengers.

Source: Magazine Features