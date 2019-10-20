 

WATCH | 'Hong Kong is my home': Protesters defy police, set up roadblocks

2019-10-20 11:05
Large crowds of Hong Kongers defied a police ban and began an illegal march on October 20, their numbers swollen by anger over the recent stabbing and beating of two pro-democracy protesters. (Dale de la Rey, AFP)

Large crowds of Hong Kongers defied a police ban and began an illegal march on October 20, their numbers swollen by anger over the recent stabbing and beating of two pro-democracy protesters. (Dale de la Rey, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Hong Kong police have fired tear gas at protesters as thousands staged a march through the Kowloon district, ignoring a police ban on the rally and setting up barricades.

Police inside the Tsim Sha Tsui police station fired volleys of tear gas and used a loudspeaker on Sunday to called on protesters in the street to disperse.

Protest leaders carried a black banner at the front of the procession with a slogan, "Five main demands, not one less" as they pressed their calls for accountability and political rights.

The protesters tore up paving stones from the sidewalk and scattered them on the road, commandeered plastic safety barriers and unscrewed metal railings to form makeshift roadblocks.

Hong Kong has been battered by months of often massive and violent protests over concerns Beijing is tightening its grip on the city, the worst political crisis since Britain handed the city back to China in 1997. 

The crisis in the Chinese-ruled city also poses the biggest popular challenge to China's President Xi Jinping since he took power. Beijing has denied eroding Hong Kong's freedoms and Xi has vowed to crush any attempt to split China.

The unrest was sparked by a bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China for trial in Communist Party-controlled courts. It has since widened into a pro-democracy movement.

Matthew lee, a university student, said he was determined to keep protesting even after five months.

"I can see some people want to give up but I don't want to do this because Hong Kong is my home, we want to protect this place, protect Hong Kong," he said.

Many of the supporters of the movement wore masks in defiance of a recently introduced ban on face coverings at public gatherings, and volunteers handed more out to the crowd.

Organisers said they wanted to use their right to protest, as guaranteed by the city's constitution despite the risk of arrest.

"We're using peaceful, rational, nonviolent way to voice our demands," Figo Chan, vice convener of the Civil Human Rights Front, told reporters.

"We're not afraid of being arrested. What I'm most scared of is everyone giving up on our principles."

The group has organised some of the movement's biggest protest marches. One of its leaders, Jimmy Sham, was attacked on Wednesday by assailants wielding hammers.

On Saturday, police arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing a teenage activist distributing leaflets near a wall plastered with pro-democracy messages.

Local media images showed the man had been severely injured in the afternoon incident in northeastern Tai Po district.

A witness told local broadcaster RTHK that the assailant shouted afterward that Hong Kong is "a part of China" and other pro-Beijing messages. 

Read more on:    hong kong  |  hong kong protests
NEXT ON NEWS24X

What next after British MPs refused to back latest Brexit deal?

2019-10-20 07:52

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Inside the Bishops sex scandal
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Gardens 09:31 AM
Road name: Kloof Nek Road Outbound

Outbound
Green Point 09:22 AM
Road name: Hemen Suzman Boulevard

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: No Saturday jackpot winners 2019-10-19 21:16 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 