WATCH: Hong Kong lashed by fresh violence as thousands defy mask ban

Hong
Kong – Hong Kong was rocked by fresh violence on Sunday as tens of thousands of
protesters hit the streets to defy a ban on face masks, sparking clashes with
police, street fights and vandalism across the strife-torn city.
Large
crowds marched through torrential rain in peaceful but unsanctioned rallies on
both sides of Victoria Harbour, condemning the government for deploying
emergency powers to ban face masks at public gatherings.
But
violence erupted as police dispersed crowds with tear gas, and then battled
hardcore protesters in multiple locations – plunging the finance hub into chaos
once more.
In
one incident, a taxi driver was beaten bloody in the district of Sham Shui Po
after he drove into a crowd that had surrounded his car.
"Two
girls were hit by the car and one girl was trapped between the car and a
shop," a witness, who gave his surname as Wong, told AFP, adding the crowd
managed to push the car off the wounded woman.
An
AFP photographer saw volunteer medics treating both the driver and the injured
women before paramedics and police arrived. Protesters smashed up the taxi.
Earlier,
a crowd ransacked nearby government offices, while multiple Chinese banks and
subway stations were vandalised across the city.
Court
battle
Activists
have staged three straight days of flashmob rallies and sprees of vandalism
after Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam outlawed face coverings by protesters,
invoking colonial-era emergency powers not used for half a century.
Pro-democracy
lawmakers went to the high court on Sunday morning seeking an injunction
against the ban, arguing the emergency powers bypassed the legislature and
contravened the city's mini-constitution.
But
a senior judge dismissed their case.
The
law allows Lam – who has record-low approval ratings – to make "any
regulations whatsoever" during a time of public danger.
She
warned she would use the powers to introduce new regulations if the unrest did
not abate.
The
ban was welcomed by government supporters and Beijing, but opponents and
protesters saw it as the start of a slippery slope, tipping the international
finance hub into authoritarianism.
It
has done little to calm tensions or stop crowds coming out so far.
"If
Carrie Lam wants to de-escalate the situation, this is not the right way,"
a 19-year-old protester, who gave his first name as Corey, told AFP as he
marched under a forest of umbrellas on the main island.
Two
teen protesters shot
Hong
Kong has been battered by 18 consecutive weekends of unrest, fanned by
widespread public anger over Chinese rule and the police response to protests.
The
rallies were ignited by a now-scrapped plan to allow extraditions to the
mainland, which fuelled fears of an erosion of liberties promised under the
50-year "one country, two systems" model China agreed to ahead of the
1997 handover by Britain.
After
Beijing and local leaders took a hard stance, the demonstrations snowballed
into a wider movement calling for more democratic freedoms and police
accountability.
Lam
has refused major concessions, but struggled to come up with any political
solution.
The
worst clashes to date erupted on Tuesday as China celebrated 70 years of
Communist Party rule, with a teenager shot and wounded by police as he attacked
an officer.
A
14-year-old boy was shot and wounded on Friday when a plainclothes police
officer, who was surrounded by a mob of protesters throwing petrol bombs, fired
his sidearm.
Much
of subway shuttered
The
city's subway system – which carries four million people daily – was shut down
entirely on Friday night and throughout Saturday, bringing much of the
metropolis to a halt.
Major
supermarket chains and malls announced they were closing, leading to long lines
and panic buying.
On
Sunday, more than half the stations remained shuttered, many of them in the
heart of the city's main tourist districts.
Some
lines were later closed entirely as Sunday's violence worsened.
Lam
has defended her use of the emergency powers.
"We
cannot allow rioters any more to destroy our treasured Hong Kong," Lam
said in a stony-faced video statement on Saturday.
But
opposition lawmakers said the use of the law had deepened the crisis.
"I
would say this is one of the most important constitutional cases in the history
of Hong Kong," lawmaker Dennis Kwok told reporters before Sunday's ruling.
Protester
demands include an independent inquiry into the police, amnesty for the more
than 2 000 people arrested and universal suffrage – all requests rejected by
Lam and Beijing.