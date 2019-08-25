WATCH: Hong Kong police fire first gunshot, water cannon in protest clashes

Hong Kong police used water cannon for the first time and at least one
officer fired his sidearm during pitched battles with protesters on Sunday, one of
the most violent nights in three months of pro-democracy rallies that have
rocked the city.
An afternoon rally in the district of Tsuen Wan spiralled into violent
running confrontations between protesters and police, with officers several
times caught outnumbered and isolated by masked youths wielding sticks and
throwing rocks.
In one instance, several police officers drew their sidearms, an AFP
reporter at the scene said.
"According to my understanding, just now a gunshot was fired by a colleague,"
Superintendent Leung Kwok Win told the press.
"My initial understanding was that it was a uniformed policeman who
fired his gun."
It was unclear where the shot was aimed, but it was the first live round
fired since the protests started three months ago.
The financial hub has been gripped by mass rallies that were initially
against a proposed extradition bill to China, but have spun into a wider
pro-democracy movement targeting the pro-Beijing government.
Earlier Sunday, after thousands of people marched peacefully in pouring
rain, a group of hardcore protesters erected makeshift roadblocks and threw
bricks and Molotov cocktails at riot police.
After firing tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowds, police drove
water cannon vehicles onto the streets for the first time during the protests,
unfurling signs warning demonstrators they would deploy the jets if they did
not leave.
The jets were later fired down from the moving trucks down a road towards a
crowd of protesters who ran away.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Police had previously said the vehicles, complete with surveillance cameras
and multiple spray nozzles, would only be used in the event of a
"large-scale public disturbance".
Throughout the protests, Beijing has used a mix of intimidation, propaganda
and economic muscle to constrict the protests in a strategy dubbed "white
terror" by the movement.
The MTR -- the city's metro -- is the latest Hong Kong enterprise to face
public censure, after appearing to bend to Chinese state-media attacks accusing
the transport system of being an "exclusive" service to ferry
protesters to rallies.
On Sunday the MTR shut stations near the main demonstration area in Tsuen
Wan, the second day of station closures in a row.
'Enemies of Hong Kong'
"However bleak our future is, we're trying to express ourselves
rationally," said Peter, in his 20s, before the clashes began.
"We have faith in ourselves and we have faith in our city that some day
our demands will be answered."
A second rally in the afternoon of a few hundred people -- some of them
family members of police - criticised the government for leaving officers to
handle the brunt of the crisis, while also calling for an independent
investigation into the police handling of the protests.
"I believe within these two months, police have got enough
opprobrium," said a woman who asked not to be named and said she was a
police officer's wife.
The city's officers are often the focus of protesters' anger because of
their perceived heavy handling of the rallies.
Ten people were left in hospital after Saturday's clashes - two in a
serious condition - staff said, without detailing if they were police or
protesters.
Protesters say Hong Kong's unique freedoms are in jeopardy as Beijing
tightens its political chokehold on the semi-autonomous city.
The city had appeared to have pulled back from a sharp nosedive into
violence, with the last serious confrontation taking place more than a week
ago, shortly after protests paralysed the airport.