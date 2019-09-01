 

WATCH: Hong Kong protesters throw petrol bombs, break down barriers outside parliament

2019-09-01 07:10

Hong Kong protesters broke down protection barriers outside the city's government headquarters and threw petrol bombs at police, as tens of thousands took to the streets in defiance of a ban.

A hardcore group of violent protesters armed with shields and throwing rocks were sprayed with water cannon.

The group smashed down a barrier erected around the government's parliament building.

