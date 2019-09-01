WATCH: Hong Kong protesters throw petrol bombs, break down barriers outside parliament

Hong Kong protesters broke down protection barriers outside the city's government headquarters and threw petrol bombs at police, as tens of thousands took to the streets in defiance of a ban.

A hardcore group of violent protesters armed with shields and throwing rocks were sprayed with water cannon.

The group smashed down a barrier erected around the government's parliament building.

