WATCH: How a global scam ripped off South Africans with a phone call

Despite busting a scam that stole hundreds of millions of rands from unwitting South Africans and people the world over, none of this money was returned.

Police in the Philippines swooped in on a call centre called IBD marketing located near Manila in June 2018 and detained 500 people.

The operators persuaded elderly people in South Africa, New Zealand and Australia to invest in non-existent assets; and in the process gained access to their banking details.

The people accused of running the scam come from Israel and the money from the scam ended up in a bank account in Denmark.

