La Taqueria Taquitos in Mexico City offers free tacos to Huawei phone owners as a consolation for the US restrictions on its products.

The restaurant's website has received millions of hungry visits after the offer took off.

Huawei users have reportedly been rushing to sell their devices as the future of the company's products remains unclear.

Hopefully this delicious offer alleviates some of their anxiety.

