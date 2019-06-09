WATCH: Huge Hong Kong crowds protest against China extradition law

Hong Kong – Huge protest
crowds thronged Hong Kong on Sunday as anger swells over plans to allow
extradition to China, a proposal that has sparked the biggest public backlash
against the city's pro-Beijing leadership in years.
Tens of thousands of people
marched in blazing summer heat through the cramped streets of the financial
hub's main island in a noisy, colourful demonstration calling on the government
to scrap its planned extradition law.
The city's pro-Beijing
leaders are pushing a bill through the legislature that would allow
extraditions to any jurisdiction with which it does not already have a treaty –
including mainland China for the first time.
Coffee shop owner Marco Ng
said he was closing his store to join the march.
"Our city matters more
than our business," the 26-year-old told AFP. "If we don't speak out,
then there's no way that the government will listen to our concerns."
"The people's voices
are not being heard," added 18-year-old student Ivan Wong. "This bill
will not just affect Hong Kong's reputation as an international finance centre,
but also our judicial system. That has an impact on my future."
The proposed law has
sparked an opposition that unites a wide demographic, setting off the largest
demonstrations since 2014 pro-democracy protests brought parts of the city to a
standstill for two months.
Groundswell of opposition
In recent weeks, lawyers
have held sombre marches dressed in black, anonymous senior judges have given
critical media interviews and the city's two main legal groups – the Law
Society and the Bar Association – have urged a rethink.
Business figures are also
rattled with multiple chambers of commerce and commercial groups expressing
alarm, adding to criticism from the United States, Canada, former colonial
power Britain and many European governments.
Online petitions have been
gathered by groups as diverse as stay-at-home mums, students, nurses and horse
racing fans.
Hong Kong's leaders, who
are not popularly elected, say the law is needed to plug loopholes and stop the
city being a bolthole for mainland fugitives.
They say dissidents and
critics will not be extradited and have urged quick passage of the bill in
order to extradite a Hong Kong man who is wanted in Taiwan for murdering his girlfriend.
But critics fear the law
would entangle people in China's opaque and politicised court system and say
the government is using the Taiwan case as a Trojan Horse.
The proposed law has been
fast-tracked through the city's legislature, which is dominated by pro-Beijing
members and on Wednesday it will receive its second reading.
The government says it
plans to have the law on the statute book by late July.
Previous sessions in
parliament have descended into chaos with rival lawmakers scuffling.
Sunday's march was seen by
organisers as an attempt to showcase how wide the opposition to the bill is
ahead of the second reading.
Headache for leader
The backlash creates a
headache for the city's appointed leader Carrie Lam, who has staked her
political reputation on the bill passing.
Pushing through the
legislation could spark more protests or even a return to the unrest of 2014 – but
backtracking might embolden opponents and anger Beijing.
Several senior Communist
Party leaders in China have voiced support for the bill.
In recent weeks, Lam's
administration has made some key concessions.
They have removed nine
economic crimes from a list of extraditable offences and said only crimes that
carry seven years or more in jail will be considered, up from three. Requests
will only be considered from China's top prosecuting authority.
Those steps have received a
cautious welcome from some business groups, but others have seized on the
concessions as tacit admission that China's courts are not impartial.
Many protesters on Sunday
said they no longer trust the Hong Kong government to stick to its commitments,
that Beijing critics would not one day end up getting sent to the mainland.
"This government is
not elected ... they are only acting for those who gave them power,"
Johnny Yuen, a 57-year-old construction worker, said. "Dignity is
something we are going to have to fight for ourselves."
Suspicion of China was
worsened by a series of high profile disappearances of people who later
appeared in mainland detention, including a group of dissident publishers and a
billionaire who disappeared from a top hotel.
Meanwhile, trust in the
city's leadership to withstand political pressure from Beijing has fallen
further after the failure of the 2014 protests to win any concessions, the
imprisonment of protest leaders and the banning of some critical lawmakers from
taking office or standing for election.