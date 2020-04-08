 

WATCH | 'I don't give a damn' - WHO chief addresses death threats, racist insults

2020-04-08 22:58
WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (Gallo Images)

Director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) , Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says he has been receiving death threats and racist insults from people.

He said some personal attacks came from people in Taiwan a few months ago. 

Ghebreyesus brushed off these personal attacks on Wednesday in a press conference, but said a line was crossed when people insulted Africa.

He would have been alluding to rumours being circulated about vaccines being tested in Africa.

"Then I don't tolerate [it], then I say people are crossing a line...we cannot tolerate that," he said.

"When it's personal, when it's death threats, I didn't care, I didn't respond... I am a very proud black person.

"I assure you, we [as WHO] will do everything we can to serve humanity. We will do everything to help us have no regrets at all."

Read more on:    tedros adhanom ghebreyesus  |  coronavirus
