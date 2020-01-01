WATCH | 'I like peace' - Trump says he does not expect war with Iran

Palm
Beach – US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he does not foresee war with
Tehran, after pro-Iranian demonstrators stormed the US embassy in Iraq.
"I don't see that
happening," Trump said at his holiday retreat in Florida when a reporter
asked about the possibility of war with the Islamic republic.
"I like peace," the
president said before heading in to New Year's celebrations.
The president spoke after Defence
Secretary Mark Esper said that around 750 troops from a rapid response unit of
the 82nd Airborne Division are prepared to deploy over the next several days to
the Middle East.
The US had already flown a rapid
response team of Marines into Baghdad to reinforce its embassy after the attack
on Tuesday, which left smoke and flames rising from the compound's entrance and
further heightened tension between Tehran and Washington.
US officials said there were no
plans to evacuate the mission, and no US personnel were reported injured.
The US reinforcements "got
in there very quickly", Trump said. "I think it's been handled very
well."
He
added that "this will not be a Benghazi", a reference to an attack in
2012 by radical Islamists on the US consulate in Benghazi, Libya. Four
Americans were killed inside the smoke-clogged building including the
ambassador, Chris Stevens.