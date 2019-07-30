WATCH | 'I'm the least racist person there is' - Trump

US President Donald Trump brushed off accusations of racism on Tuesday as he refused to back down in his war of words with prominent black and minority left-leaning leaders.

"I am the least racist person anywhere in the world," he told reporters at the White House.

Over the past two weeks Trump has laid into four non-white progressive women with seats in the House, a respected black lawmaker representing Baltimore and a prominent civil rights activist.

His attacks have drawn criticism that Trump is stoking America's racial divisions as he appeals to his white working-class base ahead of next year's election.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter