 

WATCH | 'I'm the least racist person there is' - Trump

2019-07-30 17:21

US President Donald Trump brushed off accusations of racism on Tuesday as he refused to back down in his war of words with prominent black and minority left-leaning leaders.

"I am the least racist person anywhere in the world," he told reporters at the White House.

Over the past two weeks Trump has laid into four non-white progressive women with seats in the House, a respected black lawmaker representing Baltimore and a prominent civil rights activist.

His attacks have drawn criticism that Trump is stoking America's racial divisions as he appeals to his white working-class base ahead of next year's election.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

At least 57 dead in Brazil prison riot

2019-07-30 14:40

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No blue Monday for one lucky player 2019-07-29 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 