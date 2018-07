Two jet skiers helped save an elderly man clinging to a buoy off Sandbanks beach on the south coast of England, Britain's Press Association reported.

The man was spotted by his rescuers about 200m off the coast. He was said to be calling for help while clinging to the buoy.

Lifeboat volunteers arrived on the scene in eight minutes after a call for help was made.

The volunteers managed to get him on the boat and transport him to nearby Poole hospital, where he’s recovering.