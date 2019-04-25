 

WATCH: Inside an open-air heroin camp

2019-04-25 17:56
Users shoot up at a safe injection facility in Vancouver. (Getty Images)

Users shoot up at a safe injection facility in Vancouver. (Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

In a corner of Philadelphia known locally as the Badlands some of the purest heroin in the country can be bought for just $5 a bag.

The half-mile stretch of rail track has become a refuge for hundreds of heroin addicts.

For more than 20 years homeless people and drug users have sought refuge in this gulch where about 70 people live along the tracks and up to 200 pass through every day to shoot up.

As nightmarish as it feels, users say it's a safe place, away from the police and the rest of the public, where people look out for each other and outreach workers visit regularly.

MORE:

Heroin use is booming rapidly in SA and rogue cops are partly to blame - report

A widespread and lucrative local heroin market has expanded across South Africa, facilitated by gangs, organised crime and incompetent or corrupt police, according to a report by ENACT.

Get help: The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), together with the Department of Social Development, launched a toll-free helpline for substance abuse. The number is 0800 12 13 14 and a 24-hour helpline is available from Monday to Sunday.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    drugs
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Boy, 9 hooked on heroin after using it for toothache

2019-04-25 16:23

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Over R400 000 goes to one lucky Daily Lotto player 2019-04-24 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 