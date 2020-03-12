 

WATCH | Inside the US's 'classified' mid-January coronavirus discussions

2020-03-12 11:45

The White House has ordered federal health officials to treat top-level coronavirus meetings as classified, an unusual step that has restricted information and hampered the US government’s response to the contagion, according to four Trump administration officials.

Discussions of this top-level engagement on coronavirus have been held since mid-January in a security meeting room at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The officials say the broad strokes of the classified information relates to all manner of issues including the scope of infections and quarantine protocols.

One official told Reuters: "We had some very critical people who did not have security clearance who could not go in".

President Donald Trump on Wednesday suspended travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days in an "aggressive" effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has sparked a run on the stock market and is rapidly multiplying.

Meanwhile the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Covid-19 a pandemic.

"This is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus," said WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a media briefing in Geneva on Wednesday. 

In the past two weeks, the number of cases of Covid-19 outside China increased 13-fold, while the number of affected countries has tripled.


