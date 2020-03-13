WATCH | Ireland closes school to contain coronavirus outbreak

The country confirmed 27 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, according to the health ministry.

That number brought the number of confirmed cases to 70.

The first death linked to coronavirus in Ireland - involving an elderly woman with underlying health conditions - was announced on Wednesday.

The latest move happens days after Irish premier Leo Varadkar warned that more than half of the population in the Republic of Ireland could contract Covid-19, as the government unveiled a 430 million euro financial aid package.