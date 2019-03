A pensioner in the UK received a massive surprise when he set up cameras to investigate who tidied up in his shed at night in Gloucestershire.

Yahoo News reported that Stephen McKears couldn't understand how small metal objects were packed away when he went into the shed in the morning.

After weeks of finding screws, plastic leads, nuts and bolts neatly filed away in a container that he used for peanuts, McKears' family thought he was dealing with a ghost.

"One day I emptied the tub out and spread the contents on the side – and the next day they were all back in again. I thought I was going mad," McKears said.

He then set up a camera to see what was going on.

McKears told the BBC that he and his neighbour, who helped set up the night vision camera, were relieved it was a rodent "and not a poltergeist" when they watched the footage.

"We were amazed at what he was doing, we just couldn't believe it," he said to the BBC.

In the video, the mouse can be seen picking up objects twice its size.

McKears has nicknamed the mouse "Brexit mouse" because "he's been stockpiling for Brexit".

His neighbour, however, is calling it "Metal Mickey".