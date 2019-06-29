WATCH: Italian police arrest migrant-rescue ship captain after docking

A German charity rescue ship with 40 migrants on board defied authorities and docked in the port of the Italian island of Lampedusa early on Saturday, after it was at sea for more than two weeks.

Italian news agency ANSA reported that an Italian customs police boat attempted to prevent the Sea-Watch 3 charity ship from docking on multiple occasions, but had to get out of the way in order to not be trapped against a wharf.

Sea-Watch spokesperson Ruben Neugebauer told AFP the ship's German captain Carola Rackete, 31, was arrested.

The 40 migrants disembarked soon after the vessel docked, one kissing the ground, others hugging ship crew members before boarding a bus. 190628142915107

Rackete was cuffed by police for refusing to obey a military vessel, after manoeuvring the ship into port without permission, a crime punishable by between three and 10 years in jail.

While five European countries on Friday agreed to take in the migrants, permission for the Dutch-flagged Sea-Watch 3 to enter port and disembark the migrants did not come.

'Proud of our captain'

Rackete called the situation "incredibly tense" on Friday saying the migrants were finding the uncertainty "difficult ... psychologically".

'No one listened'

The ship and its captain were met by applause from a group of supporters standing on the pier on Lampedusa.

With Italy restricting port entry, the Dutch-flagged vessel had been stuck in the Mediterranean, during a heatwave, after rescuing 53 migrants drifting in an inflatable raft off the coast of Libya on June 12.

Since then, 13 migrants had been evacuated and brought to Lampedusa on medical or humanitarian grounds, in three separate operations, but Salvini insisted the rest were unwelcome.

Five Italian left-wing MPs spent Friday night on board the Sea-Watch 3 in a gesture of solidarity.

"We'll remain on board until all of the migrants have disembarked," said Graziano Delrio, who was the minister in charge of the Italian coastguard between 2015 and 2018.

The young, dreadlocked captain Rackete has become a symbol of defiance and a left-wing hero in Italy for challenging Salvini's "closed-ports" policy.

"We are proud of our captain, she did exactly the right thing. She upheld the law of the sea and brought people to safety,"Johannes Bayer, chairman of the German charity Sea-Watch, said on Twitter.

Meanwhile Salvini announced on Saturday that the captain was arrested, that the "pirate ship" was seized, and that a "maximum fine" will be implemented to the NGO.

He also said that all migrants were sent to other European countries. The ship left the port after the migrants disembarked.

Saving lives

Rackete'