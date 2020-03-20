 

WATCH | Italy leads the world in coronavirus deaths

A total of 427 deaths were registered in Italy over the past 24 hours, bringing the total nationwide tally to 3 405 since the outbreak surfaced on 21 February.

China has recorded 3 245 deaths since early January.

Globally, over 10 000 people have died as a result of the virus and there are over 240 000 infections.

In SA, 150 infections have been reported.

