The sons of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi have issued an appeal for the return of their father's body. But where is Khashoggi's body?

"I really hope that whatever happened wasn't painful for him, or it was quick. Or he had a peaceful death," Abdullah Khashoggi told CNN during an interview in Washington.

"We just need to make sure that he rests in peace."

Khashoggi was killed inside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul by a team sent from Riyadh on October 2, a murder Turkey's president said was ordered from "the highest levels" of Saudi Arabia's government.

