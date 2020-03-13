WATCH | Judge orders WikiLeaks-linked US activist Chelsea Manning freed from jail

Washington
– A US judge on Thursday ordered former US military intelligence analyst
Chelsea Manning released from jail, a day after a support group said she tried
to kill herself.
She had been imprisoned since 16 May
last year for refusing to appear before a grand jury targeting anti-secrecy
group WikiLeaks.
Because the grand jury was
discharged on Thursday, "the court finds that Ms Manning's appearance
before the grand jury is no longer needed, in light of which her detention no
longer serves any coercive purpose", US District Judge Anthony Trenga
wrote in his decision from Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington.
However, the judge ordered
Manning, 32, to pay $256 000 in fines levied for her refusal to testify.
Under the order detaining her
last year, Manning was to be held either until she agreed to testify or for the
life of the grand jury, but no longer than 18 months.
Manning's leaks years earlier of
classified documents related to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan made her a
hero to anti-war and anti-secrecy activists, and her actions helped make
WikiLeaks a force in the global anti-secrecy movement.
Ordered to testify
"I object to this grand
jury... as an effort to frighten journalists and publishers, who serve a
crucial public good," Manning said in a letter to the court last year,
according to the Sparrow Project support group.
Manning has also said she
answered all questions about her involvement with WikiLeaks years ago.
The Sparrow Project said on
Wednesday that Manning was recovering in a hospital after trying to commit
suicide.
Manning was ordered to testify
last year for an investigation examining actions by WikiLeaks founder Julian
Assange in 2010.
At the time Manning, a
transgender woman then known as Bradley Manning, was a military intelligence
analyst.
She delivered more than 700 000
classified documents into WikiLeaks's hands. The documents exposed cover-ups of
possible war crimes and revealed internal US communications about other
countries.
Sentenced in 2013 to 35 years in
prison, she was released in May 2017 after the commutation of her sentence by
former president Barack Obama.