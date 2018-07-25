 

WATCH: I jumped from the flames - Life and death lottery for those fleeing Greek fire

2018-07-25 17:28

When the fire came, Kiriaki Alexiadou and her grandson dashed to their car and fled to safety. Their neighbours, who set out towards the sanctuary of the sea on foot, were burned alive.

Hundreds of residents and holidaymakers in the bucolic seaside village of Mati bolted with just the clothes on their backs as Greece's worst-ever fires tore through pine forests around Athens this week.

At the mercy of the furious blaze and the pummelling wind, whether they lived or died was decided by the grotesque lottery of nature.

"My husband said we had to leave with our seven-year-old grandson," Alexiadou, 62, told AFP.

"We ran to the car as the pine cones were burning on the trees."

Choking back the tears, she pointed to the charred skeleton of a house next to hers.

"The policewoman who lived there, her husband and their two children left on foot towards the sea but they were trapped by this wall of flame."

At least 79 people are now known to have died in the fires that broke out late Monday, ripping through the tinder-dry woods and remorselessly engulfing homes and vehicles.

An unknown number of people remain missing.

As the smoke billowed over his property, Theodoros Christopoulos had seconds to decide whether to hunker down or flee towards the beach.

"There were five of us. I said 'get back in the house'. We closed the shutters - they're aluminium - and I just thought whatever happens happens," he said.

"The road was already blocked by cars trying to get out of Mati."

Christopoulos was among the lucky ones; his home is largely undamaged and all five people who hid inside survived.

Many in Mati sought refuge along the coves of the beach bordering the resort, where the detritus of the hasty escapes could be seen on Wednesday.

A sandal, a cardigan, a child's toy abandoned among the pebbles were all that remained from what local Sabi Kissov called "a night of hell".

The caretaker of a small house near the shore, he helped his employer, a 73-year-old cancer sufferer, down to the beach to wait out the inferno.

"There was at least 300 of us. The worst thing was the smoke, it hurt to breathe," Kissov said.

Those huddled next to the sea were rescued by emergency workers in boats as the flames lit up the night sky.

Others weren't as fortunate.

Just a few steps from Kissov's home, the charred bodies of 26 people were found huddled together in the sarcophagus of a villa, the steep garden cliff face of the property apparently preventing their escape.

'It was paradise here'

The fire's cruel luck is streaked across the walls of some homes, which remained intact despite being damaged. Others were incinerated.

"We found everything when we got back, even the car, the cockerel and the dog," said Kissov as he watered the plants in his garden, a few yards from still-smouldering properties.

"You can't explain it, why this house, why not that one... it all happened so fast," said Fani Antonini, fixing a toppled pot plant next to the smoking remains of what was once the family home.

"At least I can still take a shower and offer you a drink, the water still works!"

One street over, Christos, 48, inspected the damage to his house. A few years ago, he covered the walls with a fire-retardant substance and the home is virtually unscathed.

But the house of his elderly neighbour is ruined.

"That's another thing we've lost," he said, smiling grimly. "It was paradise here."

Read more on:    greece  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

REPORTS: Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star destroyed with a pick axe

2018-07-25 16:53

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Maybe she was calling our names while this was happening to her - grieving uncle
 

Trip to the beach turns deadly for beloved dog

After spending a few hours playing in the ocean, Chris started noticing that his dog was having stomach issues. Within a day or two the Labrador became unresponsive and was rushed to the veterinarian...

 

Paws

Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018
Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
How your dog can tell what you’re feeling
Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, July 24 2018-07-24 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 