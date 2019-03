"We could have no Brexit at all," Theresa May told MPs after they voted to rule out no-deal Brexit, but asked for more time.

MPs have voted on the Government Motion in which the House rejects leaving the EU without a deal on March 29.



Leaving without a deal remains the default.

The Malthouse Compromise votes instruct the government to extend Brexit until May 22 and offer a transitional phase until the end of 2021, with no backstop commitment.

In the latest Brexit vote, MPs have rejected the option to delay Brexit until May 22.

The Spelman Amendment, which MPs are voting on, rejects the UK leaving the EU without a deal, in any circumstance.

In a narrow margain 312 rejected a no-deal Brexit and there were 308 votes for it.

MPs now will vote on another amendment to tonight's motion which calls for a delay of Brexit until May 22, for further preparations to take place.



It also acknowledges a definitive departure from the EU in 2021.



The House of Commons voted 391-242 against Theresa May's EU withdrawal agreement on Tuesday, snubbing changes she secured from the bloc to allay concerns about the deal's Irish border provisions. Lawmakers voted down the deal in January by an even bigger margin.

After the tally, Parliament is voting on a motion ruling out leaving the bloc without a deal.