 

WATCH: London daredevil scales The Shard

2019-07-08 15:45

The footage shows the moment a daredevil scaled one of the tallest buildings in London - The Shard.

The man was seen in the middle of a stunt at around 05:15 on July 8.

"Police were called at 05:15hrs on Monday, 8 July following reports of a 'free-climber' on the Shard. Emergency services attended and the man went inside the building where he was spoken to by officers. He was not arrested," a statement from the Metropolitan Police read.

