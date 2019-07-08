WATCH: London daredevil scales The Shard

The footage shows the moment a daredevil scaled one of the tallest buildings in London - The Shard.

The man was seen in the middle of a stunt at around 05:15 on July 8.

"Police were called at 05:15hrs on Monday, 8 July following reports of a 'free-climber' on the Shard. Emergency services attended and the man went inside the building where he was spoken to by officers. He was not arrested," a statement from the Metropolitan Police read.



