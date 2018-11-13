WATCH: Loyal pup waits for dead owner for more than 80 days

The dog that's been waiting in the same spot for more than 80 days for the return of its owner. (China News Agency)

For almost three months a puppy has been patiently waiting for the return of its owner – on the spot where she was killed.

China News Agency reported on Monday that the pup "never leaves the neighbourhood, rain or shine", quoting inner-Mongolia taxi driver Guo Xinhua.

The dog's owner reportedly died in a car accident more than 80 days ago.

According to the news agency, dog lovers have been feeding the pup, who didn't budge from the spot despite shivering from the cold.

"When you get close to it, it leaves. When we leave, it comes back again," Guo Xinhua told reporters.

He said the pup has been occupying the same spot since the end of August.

"On the early morning of August 21, there was a traffic accident here. A woman was killed on the spot. Since then, this dog has appeared here, no matter what the weather, no matter how many cars, it always stays here. It seems to be waiting for its owner," Guo Xinhua said.

A video of the waiting dog has been widely shared on the internet.

In the video, the seemingly distraught dog can be seen sitting by the side of the road, not budging unless approached.

According to ABC, the video, published by Pear Video, went viral on China's Weibo social media site this week, and was viewed more than 1.4 million times.

Local charity Blue Hada is currently reaching out to the dog owner's family, according to Daily Mail.

Earlier this year, Chinese net users fell hard for a 15-year-old dog named Xiongxiong who would wait outside a train station in Chongqing every day for his owner to come home from work.

Daily Mail wrote that both pets had been compared with Hachiko, the famous Akita dog that waited for its owner at Tokyo's Shibuya Station every day in the 1920s.

After its owner died in 1925, the dog continued to come to the station every day until its own death nine years later.

Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009), an American movie starring Richard Gere, was loosely based on Hachiko.

A statue of Hachiko was erected in front of Shibuya Station, a popular destination for locals and tourists alike.