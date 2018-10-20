WATCH: 'May Trump's heart be touched so he lets us through'

A
US-bound caravan that once totaled more than 3 000 Central American migrants
looked to be about a third that size on Saturday morning, when its remaining members woke up on a bridge that
divides the borders of Guatemala and Mexico and waited to get past a crossing
guarded by hundreds of Mexican federal police.
Hundreds of migrants have already
crossed, some legally, some not. It's unclear whether any have simply turned
back.
The group had burst through a
Guatemalan border fence on Friday and rushed onto the crossing over the
Suchiate River, defying officials' entreaties for an orderly crossing and US
President Donald Trump's threats of retaliation. They were met by a wall of
police with riot shields, and only about 50 migrants managed to push their way
through before officers unleashed pepper spray. The rest retreated, joining the
sea of people on the bridge between both countries.
Police and immigration agents
began letting small groups of 10, 20 or 30 people through the gates at a time
if they wanted to apply for refugee status. Once they filed a claim, they were
given the option to go to a shelter to spend the night.
Other migrants, tired of waiting,
jumped off the bridge into the river on Friday. Some organized a rope brigade
to ford its muddy waters or floated across on rafts operated by local residents
who usually charge a dollar or two to make the crossing.
As dawn broke on Saturday,
hundreds of migrants awoke amid garbage that had already piled up on the
bridge. Without bathrooms, a foul odor wafted through the air.
Jose Yanez had slept with no blanket, but vowed to continue.
"From here, we're going on.
From here, there's no turning back," said the 25-year-old farmer, adding
that he makes 150 lempiras a day in Honduras, or about $6, and has no work
benefits.
Other migrants managed to catch
rest under tarps and plastic sheets.
Alison Danisa wept as she knelt
on the ground, clutching her naked 11-month-old infant to her breast.
"We have suffered so much.
She has a fever and we brought nothing," she said, showing the baby's bare
bottom to indicate they had no diapers.
On Friday, a Mexican marine
official with a loudspeaker approached the gate and told migrants they would be
taken in trucks to "a humanitarian attention center" in Tapachula, a
border city in the Mexican state of Chiapas. But the official did not say when
this would happen.
Later in the night, Mexican
President Enrique Pena Nieto said in an address to the nation that a large
group of migrants had "tried to enter Mexican territory irregularly,
attacking and even hurting some elements of the federal police."
"Mexico does not permit and
will not permit entry into its territory in an irregular fashion, much less in
a violent fashion," he said.
Honduran President Juan Orlando
Hernandez tweeted late on Friday that he spoke with his Guatemalan counterpart,
Jimmy Morales, and asked permission to send Honduran civil protection personnel
to the bridge to help the migrants.
"I also asked authorization
to hire ground transportation for anyone who wants to return and an air bridge
for special cases of women, children, the elderly and the sick," Hernandez
tweeted.
Hernandez and Morales are
expected to meet in Guatemala on Saturday to discuss the situation.
Acner Adolfo
Rodriguez, 30, one of the last migrants through the breached Guatemala border
fence, said he hoped to find work and a better life far from the widespread
poverty and gang violence in Honduras, one of the world's deadliest countries.
"May Trump's heart be touched so he lets us through,"
Rodriguez said.
The US president has made it
clear to Mexico that he is monitoring its response. On Thursday, he threatened
to close the US border if Mexico didn't stop the caravan. Later that day he
tweeted a video of Mexican federal police deploying at the Guatemalan border
and wrote: "Thank you Mexico, we look forward to working with you!"
Mexican officials said those with
passports and valid visas — only a tiny minority of those trying to cross —
would be let in immediately.
Migrants who want to apply for
refuge in Mexico were welcome to do so, they said, but any who decide to cross
illegally and are caught will be detained and deported.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
met on Friday with Pena Nieto and Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray in
Mexico City, with the caravan high on the agenda.
At a news conference with
Videgaray, Pompeo called illegal migration a "crisis" and emphasized
"the importance of stopping this flow before it reaches the US border,"
while also acknowledging Mexico's right to handle the crisis in a sovereign
fashion.
"Mexico will make its
decision," Pompeo said. "Its leaders and its people will decide the
best way to achieve what I believe are
our shared objectives."
At Mexico City's airport before
leaving, Pompeo said four Mexican federal police officers had been injured in
the border standoff and expressed his sympathy.
On Thursday, Videgaray asked the
UN for help processing what Mexico expects to be a large number of asylum
requests.
Migrants have banded together to
travel en masse regularly in recent years, but this caravan was unusual for its
huge size, said Victor Clark Alfaro, a Latin American studies professor at San
Diego State University. By comparison, a caravan in April that also attracted
Trump's ire numbered about 1 000.
"It grabs one's attention
that the number of people in these kinds of caravans is on the rise,"
Clark Alfaro said. "It is migration
of a different dimension."
Elizabeth Oglesby, a professor at
the University of Arizona's Center for Latin American Studies, said people join
caravans like this because it's a way to make the journey in a relatively safe
manner and avoid having to pay thousands of dollars to smugglers. She disputed
Pompeo's assertion that there is a
"crisis" of migration.
"The border is not in
crisis. This is not a migration crisis. ... Yes, we are seeing some spikes in
Central Americans crossing the border, but overall migration is at a 40-year
low," Oglesby said.
Speaking on the Televisa network,
Videgaray did not seem concerned about Trump's threat to close the US-Mexico
border, saying it had to be viewed in light of the hotly contested US midterm
elections, in which Trump has made border security a major campaign issue.
Videgaray noted that 1 million
people transit the border legally every day, and about $1 million in commerce
crosses every minute.
"Before taking decisions of
that kind," Videgaray said, "there would be many people in the United
States ... who would consider the consequences."