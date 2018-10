Residents along the Southwest Mexican coast are boarding up and getting ready for life-threatening Hurricane Willa, expected to hit the country. The category four hurricane brings- winds of 210 kilometres per hour.

Thousands of people have been evacuated, and buildings boarded up in preparation for the potential effects of the storm in coastal towns in its path. Up to 45 centimetres of rain are forecast, along with power outages and destruction.

