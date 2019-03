Their cultures, languages and circumstances are diverse, but they all share one home. Travel to every province of South Africa with News24 to meet nine women, each with a unique story shedding light on what it is to be a woman in this country today. WATCH

Marches and protests were held on Friday across the globe to mark International Women's Day under the slogan #BalanceforBetter, with calls for a more gender-balanced world.

The day, sponsored by the United Nations since 1975, celebrates women's achievements and aims to further their rights.

Millions around the world demanded equality amid a persistent salary gap, violence and widespread inequality.