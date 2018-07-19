 

WATCH: Moment 2-metre long snake is found in London street

2018-07-19 10:21

Sara Mokoka

There was a small measure of pandemonium on Monday in London’s Stepney Street when pedestrians spotted a 2-metre long snake.

The colourful milk snake, weighing in at 1,5kg, was spotted at around 09:55.

Members of the public flagged down police, who alerted the RSPCA.

The snake, which isn't endemic to England and is therefore thought to be an escaped pet, was caught safely in the borough of Tower Hamlets, in East London. It's said to be in a healthy condition.

The Lampropeltis triangulum snake, commonly known as a milk snake, isn't venomous and is usually active at night.

Tower Hamlets police tweeted that the reptile with its black, red and yellow rings is in good condition and appears well looked after.

Extra source: belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Read more on:    uk  |  snakes  |  animals

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Trump says he told Putin 'we can't have meddling' in US vote

2018-07-19 12:16

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SANParks kicks off 100-day celebration of Madiba’s legacy
 

Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day

With an abundance of activities to get involved in, why not lend a hand towards animals in need this Mandela day? Here are some ideas of how you can spend your 67 minutes...

 

Paws

Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
10 tips on exercising your dog
Our top picks for doggo post of the week
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday July 18 2018-07-18 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 