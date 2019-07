Members of the US Coast Guard dramatically intercepted a vessel which was carrying 7.2 tons of cocaine.

US Vice President Mike Pence welcomed the Coast Guard members as they returned to San Diego.

US President Donald Trump also tweeted about the raid: "Do you believe this kind of bravery?"

Do you believe this kind of bravery? Amazing drug seizure. WATCH! https://t.co/M1KKBFic4A — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 July 2019

