WATCH | More than half of the population could contract coronavirus - Irish PM

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has warned that more than half of the population in the Republic of Ireland could contract Covid-19, as the government unveiled a 430 million euro financial aid package.

"For the vast majority of the population this will be a mild illness and may even by asymptomatic. However, there will be a significant part of the population who will require critical care," said Varadkar.

Globally, more than 95 000 people have been infected and nearly 3 300 have died.

China is still by far the most affected country, with 80 409 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a death toll of 3 012.