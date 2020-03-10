 

WATCH | More than half of the population could contract coronavirus - Irish PM

2020-03-10 12:12

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has warned that more than half of the population in the Republic of Ireland could contract Covid-19, as the government unveiled a 430 million euro financial aid package.

"For the vast majority of the population this will be a mild illness and may even by asymptomatic. However, there will be a significant part of the population who will require critical care," said Varadkar.

Globally, more than 95 000 people have been infected and nearly 3 300 have died.

China is still by far the most affected country, with 80 409 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a death toll of 3 012.

Read more on:    ireland  |  health  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Japan readies 'state of emergency' coronavirus measures

2020-03-10 11:03

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Explained: How the coronavirus is transmitted - and how to keep yourself safe
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Lansdowne 12:57 PM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

Maitland 12:56 PM
Road name: Voortrekker Road

More traffic reports
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto 2020-03-09 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 