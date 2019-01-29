WATCH: Mueller probe 'close to being completed' - acting AG Whitaker

Washington
– The special counsel's Russia probe is "close to being completed", the
acting attorney general said on Monday in the first official sign that the
investigation may be wrapping up.
Acting attorney general Matthew
Whitaker's comments were a departure for the Justice Department, which rarely
comments on the state of the investigation into whether President Donald
Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.
"The investigation is, I
think, close to being completed," Whitaker said on Monday at the end of an
unrelated news conference in Washington. He said he had been "fully
briefed" on the probe.
Whitaker did not elaborate or
give any timetable for the end of a nearly two-year investigation that has
shadowed Trump's presidency.
So far, special counsel Robert
Mueller has charged 34 people, including several close to the president. But he
has yet to accuse anyone close to the Trump campaign of conspiring with the
Kremlin to hurt Democrat Hillary Clinton and help Trump win the election.
Whitaker, who is seen as a Trump
ally, took over the Justice Department – and oversight of the Mueller probe – after
former attorney general Jeff Sessions resigned at Trump's request in November.
Report to detail prosecution
decisions
Whitaker has drawn criticism for
not recusing himself from the Russia investigation, even though he has publicly
criticised it in the past. A top Justice Department ethics official advised him
to step aside out of an "abundance of caution", but Whitaker declined
to do so.
According to Justice Department
regulations, Mueller has to provide a report to the attorney general at the
conclusion of his investigation laying out his prosecution decisions.
But it's unclear what form the
report will take or whether it will be released publicly.
And
depending on when Mueller wraps up, the report may not go to Whitaker. Trump
has nominated William Barr to serve as the next attorney general. His
confirmation hearing was held this month and he's awaiting a vote in the
Senate.
Barr told the Senate Judiciary
Committee earlier this month that he wants to release as much information as
possible about Mueller's findings, but he has hedged on specifics.
Trump has slammed the Russia
investigation as a "witch hunt" and says there was no collusion.
The
evidence so far shows that a broad range of Trump associates had Russia-related
contacts during the 2016 presidential campaign and transition period, and
several lied about the communication. Those contacts, according to Mueller's
indictments and US intelligence agencies, occurred while the Russian government
carried out a multifaceted effort to influence the 2016 presidential campaign
and attempt to sway it Trump's way.
Trump associates charged
On Friday, long time Trump
confidante Roger Stone became the sixth Trump associate to be charged by
Mueller.
The others are Trump's former
national security adviser, his campaign chairman, his former personal lawyer
and two other campaign aides.
Stone faces a Tuesday morning
arraignment in federal court, where he is expected to plead not guilty to
charges that he lied to lawmakers, engaged in witness tampering and obstructed
a congressional investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the
Trump campaign.
Though most defendants facing
charges tend to stay quiet for fear of inflaming prosecutors or a judge, Stone
has opted for a different tack since his pre-dawn arrest on Friday.
Stone staged an impromptu news
conference outside a Florida courthouse, made the rounds on weekend television
interviews and mocked the probe on Instagram, posting a cartoonish image of
Mueller holding a "nothingburger" – just a hamburger bun with no
meat.
Also Monday, a judge delayed the
sentencing of Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort in Virginia after
he was convicted of eight financial crimes last year.
The sentencing is being delayed
as a judge in Washington decides whether Manafort intentionally lied to
investigators.