 

WATCH | Murdered women commemorated in wall of heels

2019-09-25 15:01

Four hundred and forty pairs of heels were hung in Istanbul, commemorating the 440 women that were killed as a result of domestic violence in Turkey in 2018. 

In Turkey shoes are traditionally placed outside the front door of those who die. With the stark structure in such a public setting, the rows of silhouettes sends a strong message to passers-by.

"The term 'femicide' is something people are not aware of, and we see they are discussing it but until now, they haven't challenged themselves about it," says the artist of the wall Vahit Tuna.

