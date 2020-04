As researchers scramble to find a way to safely disinfect N95 masks for reuse, many are turning to the man behind its virus-blocking technology.

Peter Tsai invented the filtration fabric inside the mask nearly 30 years ago, and spent decades perfect.

“I did not expect that this would happen, but this happened…so I don’t have time to feel something. I just feel obligated to help the industries and to provide information to find a way to sterilize the mask,” Tsai told Reuters.