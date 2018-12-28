 

WATCH: New York substation fire lights up the night sky

2018-12-28 12:02

A transformer explosion at an electrical plant set the skies above New York City ablaze in an eerie, pulsing blue light on Thursday night, causing scattered power outages, delaying flights and sparking a social media storm of jokes about an alien invasion.

The blast prompted a brief fire at a sprawling Con Edison facility in Queens – but no injuries – and a spectacular illumination of the New York skyline that generated a flurry of online commentary.

The explosion impacted subway service in the area and caused a brief ground stop at LaGuardia Airport, which experienced power outages.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo described a "major electrical failure" at the electrical substation along the East River, near the Rikers Island prison complex and across a small bay from LaGuardia.

Power had been largely restored to LaGuardia by 23:00 and the airport was resuming normal operations. Travellers were still asked to check with their carriers for updated flight information.

The lights caused a stir on social media as several witnesses posted photographs and videos of a bright, blue flash that filled the night's sky. The Manhattan skyline and iconic East River bridges were suddenly silhouetted against a backdrop of pulsating light.

People flocked to social media to find out what happened and to share their views of the plumes of smoke pouring from the transformer.

"It was pitch black outside and then suddenly the whole side of the eastern sky was lighting up and changing colours," said Madeleine Frank Reeves, who saw the lights from her Upper West Side apartment. "It lasted a couple of minutes."

No alien invasion

Some observers wondered whether aliens were invading and joked that the trend of gender reveal parties had finally gone too far. Television host Keith Olbermann referred to the episode as the "Blue Light Special".

"Something insane is happening in the sky above Manhattan right now," New York University sociologist Eric Klineberg wrote on Twitter under a video of the flashing sky.

Mayor Bill de Blasio's spokesperson Eric Phillips tweeted that the lights were attributable to a "blown transformer".

"Not aliens," Phillips tweeted.

John Tebbett, who lives two blocks away from the facility, told NY1 the explosion was followed for about five minutes by a loud roar. The blast had caused the lights in his home to flicker off and on, he said. Tebbett, an instructor with the local electrical union, walked down toward the facility to get a better look.

"You could hear the roar and see the super white, bright light," Tebbett said. "It took them about five minutes, maybe. As we were watching it, it was like somebody turned off the power and it just went dark and then it was quiet. The roar stopped and it was dead quiet for a moment and then you could hear the emergency vehicles start to come in."

It was the second major incident involving Con Edison in the last six months. In July, a steam pipe explosion spewed asbestos-laden vapor into the air in Manhattan's Flatiron District, driving hundreds of people from their homes and businesses.

Con Edison said on Twitter on Thursday night that there was "a brief electrical fire at our substation in Astoria which involved some electrical transformers and caused a transmission dip in the area".

The utility said in a statement early on Friday that an electrical fault on the 138 000 volt equipment caused a sustained electrical arc flash but the "affected equipment was isolated to a single section within the substation".

Con Edison said it had restored all major transmission lines associated with the event and was in the process of investigating the cause of the failure.

Read more on:    us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Runaway lion, wounded elk find home in Russian shelter

2018-12-28 11:11

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Panicked spaza shop owner flees from police vehicle
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 26 December Lottery draw 2018-12-26 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 