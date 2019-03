New Zealand mosque attacks: What we know so far



Brenton Tarrant, 28, has appeared in court charged with murder after 49 people were shot dead during Friday prayers at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

Murder charge for New Zealand shooting suspect

The main suspect in mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques was charged with one count of murder a day after an attack that killed 49 people and wounded dozens, prompting the prime minister to vow reform of the country's gun laws.

Call for unity following New Zealand shootings

Bilal Rauf from the Australian National Imams Council speaks to reporters in Chullora in Sydney's west after meeting with NSW Police leaders following the Christchurch mosque massacre. Mr Rauf calls for unity.

New Zealand's PM vows to change gun laws



New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, speaking from parliament on Saturday, says she is committed to changing the country's gun laws after 49 people died in a terror attack in Christchurch.

Eiffel tower goes dark in tribute to Christchurch, NZ victims

The lights of the Eiffel Tower are turned off in tribute to the victims of two mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand that left at least 49 people dead.