 

WATCH | North Korea conducts new test of 'super-large' rocket launcher, reports KCNA

2019-11-02 10:38
orth Korea said it had successfully test-fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile. (Screen grab, Reuters)

orth Korea said it had successfully test-fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile. (Screen grab, Reuters)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

North Korea has carried out a "successful" new test of its "super-large multiple rocket launcher" system, state media said on Friday - the latest in a series of provocations by Pyongyang.

South Korea's military said on Thursday that the North had launched two short-range projectiles from South Pyongan province. They each flew approximately 370km.

READ | North Korea tells South to stop mediating between North, US

It was the latest in a series of launches by the North but the first since October 2, when it fired a sea-launched missile.

If confirmed, a submarine-based missile capability would change the military balance on the Korean peninsula.

Thursday's test was conducted to "verify the security of launchers' continuous fire system", the state Korean Central News Agency reported from Pyongyang.

Talks

READ | North Korean leader inspects new submarine as talks with US stall

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who had personally supervised previous tests of the "super-large" system, "expressed satisfaction... and sent congratulations" to the team involved, KCNA said.

Nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington are currently at a standstill.

Pyongyang is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programmes, which it says it needs to defend against a possible US invasion.

It is demanding the easing of the measures and has repeatedly urged Washington to come forward with a new offer by the end of this year.

Kim and US President Donald Trump adopted a vaguely-worded statement on the "complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula" at their first summit in Singapore in June last year, but little progress has since been made.

The pair met in Hanoi in February, but no deal was reached.

Trump and Kim then agreed to restart working-level talks during a brief meeting at the Demilitarised Zone dividing the peninsula in June.

The two sides met in Sweden earlier this month but Pyongyang walked away, saying it had "no desire" to negotiate unless the US moves to end its "hostile policies".

Read more on:    north korea
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hotline bling: US students called suicide hotline but instead got sex line

34 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Ssssurprise! 3.3m pregnant python rescued from KZN river
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Claremont 06:19 AM
Road name: Main Road

Dunoon 20:07 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two winners in Friday's draw 2019-11-01 21:16 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 