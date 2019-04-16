 

WATCH: Notre Dame Cathedral fire 'fully extinguished'

2019-04-16 14:44
A fire brigade truck parked by the burning Notre Dame cathedral. (Benoit Moser, BSPP via AP)

Firefighters have fully extinguished a catastrophic fire at Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral, which broke out on Monday.

Just under 400 firefighters tackled the blaze, battling to stop wreaking complete destruction.

Two police officers and one other firefighter were inured during the blaze.

Fortunately, the cathedral's structure and artefacts have been saved, according to Paris' fire service.

Hundreds of millions of euros have been pledged to rebuild the 850-year-old gothic structure.

