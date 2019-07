The ecstasy trade is worth €3 to €5 billion a year to crime gangs in the Netherlands. (Supplied)

Dutch police have released an ecstasy-scented perfume as part of an awareness campaign to encourage members of the public to come forward and report drug labs.

The perfume, complete with its designer bottle and logo reading "xtacy," smelt like liquorice and aniseed to people on the streets of Amsterdam.

The man behind the initiative, Dutch prosecutor Lars Stempher, said the project was intended to raise awareness of that specific smell, which is the best way to find an illegal ecstasy laboratory.