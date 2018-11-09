 

WATCH: One dead in stabbing rampage in Melbourne

2018-11-09 11:22

One person was killed and two others were injured in a rush hour stabbing rampage in downtown Melbourne on Friday, that saw police shoot a knife-wielding suspect near a burning vehicle.

Police said officers "initially responded to a report of a car on fire" in the city centre at 16:20 local time, but discovered at the scene that members of the public had been stabbed.

Media showed video footage of police then trying to restrain a large man in a dark tunic who was lunging, slashing and stabbing wildly at two officers as a pick-up truck burned nearby.

The officers were seen trying for at least a minute to detain the man peaceably as his attacks on them continued, before one office shot him with a weapon.

"A man was arrested at the scene and has been taken to hospital under police guard in a critical condition," police Superintendent David Clayton said.

He said another person died at the scene and two others are still being treated.

Ongoing investigation

"There is no known link to terrorism at this stage," Clayton said. "We will keep an open mind as to whether there is any link. It's very early stage of the investigation."

Police warned people to avoid the area and dispatched the bomb squad to secure the area and examine the burning car.

Officers said they "are not looking for anyone further at this early stage".

"The exact circumstances are yet to be determined at this stage. The area has been cordoned off," police said.

"Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to go to Melbourne West Police Station to make a statement. We will provide further information when it comes to hand."

The apparent attack came as a 28-year-old James Gargasoulas underwent trial in Melbourne for driving into a crowd in the same area in 2017, killing six people.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    australia

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fire kills at least 7 at dormitory-style housing in South Korea

2018-11-09 10:25

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Man called racial slur after accidentally bumping woman with car in Margate
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, November 7 2018-11-07 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 