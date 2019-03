Rescue helicopters evacuate dozens of people from a luxury cruise which suffered engine failure in stormy weather off the west coast of Norway.

Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith has tweeted that his parents, Graham and Janet Smith, are 'safe and being assessed' after they were airlifted from a stranded cruise ship on Saturday night.



The Norwegian cruise ship Viking Sky, which suffered an engine failure and had roughly 1 300 passengers and crew on board, had sent a mayday signal as it had been drifting towards land.



Smith initially tweeted: "My parents [are on] board, if anyone knows anything please message!"

