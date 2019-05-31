WATCH: Philippines ships dumped trash back to Canada

Manila – Tons of garbage sent to the Philippines
years ago was shipped back to Canada on Friday after a festering diplomatic
row, as Asian nations increasingly reject serving as dumping grounds for
international trash.
After a long campaign to urge Canada to take back
the rotting waste, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out at Ottawa
last week and ordered the refuse returned immediately.
The 69 shipping containers of garbage were loaded
onto a cargo vessel at Subic Bay, a former US naval base and shipping port
northwest of Manila, and began the lengthy trip to Canada.
"Baaaaaaaaa bye, as we say it,"
Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin wrote on Twitter, along with images
of the vessel leaving.
Canada's Environment Minister Catherine McKenna
welcomed the news of the trash being returned, telling reporters on Thursday:
"We committed with the Philippines and we're working closely with
them."
Just days earlier, Malaysia announced it was
shipping 450 tons of imported plastic waste back to its sources, including
Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia and the United
States.
For years, China had received the bulk of scrap
plastic from around the world, but closed its doors to foreign refuse last year
in an effort to clean up its environment.
Huge quantities of waste plastic have since been
redirected to Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Indonesia and to a lesser
degree the Philippines.
"We've seen pristine communities...
transformed into dumpsites because of a tsunami of waste shipments from the US,
UK and Australia as a result of the China ban," said Von Hernandez, global
coordinator from advocacy group Break Free From Plastic.
300 million tons of
waste
The Philippine row centres on dozens of containers
which a Canadian firm sent to the Southeast Asian nation in 2013 and 2014 – incorrectly
labelled as recyclables.
The issue has polluted Manila-Ottawa ties for
years, but it blew up when Duterte said in an April speech: "Let's fight
Canada. I will declare war against them."
Since then, Canada pledged to take back the waste,
but after it missed a Manila-imposed May 15 deadline, the Philippines recalled
its envoys to Ottawa.
Duterte's spokesperson, Salvador Panelo, ratcheted
up the pressure by saying Manila would ship the trash back on its own
"immediately" and threatened to dump the waste in Canadian waters.
From the Philippine side, there were immediate
signs the departure of the trash would stabilise Manila-Ottawa relations.
"To our recalled posts, get your flights back.
Thanks and sorry for the trouble you went through to drive home a point."
Foreign Secretary Locsin tweeted on Friday.
Global concern over plastic pollution has been
spurred by shocking images of waste-clogged rivers in Southeast Asia and
accounts of dead sea creatures found with kilos of refuse in their stomachs.
Around 300 million tons of plastic are produced
every year, according to the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF), with much of it
ending up in landfills or polluting the seas, in what has become a growing
international crisis.