 

WATCH | Police officer dashes onto busy highway to rescue dog hit by car

2019-09-27 08:28
A Florida police officer is getting praise for darting into a busy interstate to rescue a dog that had just been hit by a car. (Screen grab, AP)

A Florida police officer is getting praise for darting into a busy interstate to rescue a dog that had just been hit by a car.

According to ABC News, Pinellas Park police Officer Joseph Puglia said the dog wandered on to Interstate 275 in Tempa.

Puglia jumped out of his patrol car and in seconds, ran across the street to rescue the dog and wrap it up in an emergency blanket.

Fox13 reported that the dog had no identification and no owner has claimed the animal.

Puglia named the dog Lucky and it will stay in the county's animal shelter. Should no one come forward to claim Lucky, Puglia said his family is keen to adopt it.

- Compiled by Duncan Alfreds

