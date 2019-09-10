 

WATCH | Police vans petrol bombed during search for explosives in Northern Ireland city

2019-09-10 13:48
Police vans petrol bombed. (Screengrab via ITN)

Police vans petrol bombed. (Screengrab via ITN)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police vans have been petrol bombed after they carried out searches for bomb-making equipment in Derry, Northern Ireland.

The Guardian reported that occupants of 15 homes were advised to evacuate to ensure the safety of the community.

The operation on Monday involved about 80 police officers and explosives detection dogs, Euronews reported. A mysterious object was found during searches.

A statement was issued on Twitter: "During the operation a crown of 60-100 persons gathered, some of whom attacked police vehicles with missiles and over 40 petrol bombs.

"Police believe at least two young people sustained burn injuries when they tried to use petrol bombs to attack the police cordon. No police officers were injured."

The statement further read: "While it is the clear intention of the New IRA to murder community police officers trying to keep the community in Derry/Londonderry safe, it is also very clear that NIRA have a total disregard for the lives of everyone living in Creggan."

Local media house Derry Now News said that the New IRA (Irish Republican Army) was responsible for placing the explosive device which was found in the area on Saturday.

Police services said on Twitter that a 30-year-old man was arrested under terrorism legislation on Saturday, but was later released after questioning.


- Compiled by Naseema Barday

Read more on:    ireland
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | North Korea fires 'projectiles' after offering talks with US

2019-09-10 12:41

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R430 000! No Daily Lotto winner 2019-09-09 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 