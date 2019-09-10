WATCH | Police vans petrol bombed during search for explosives in Northern Ireland city

Police vans have been petrol bombed after they carried out searches for bomb-making equipment in Derry, Northern Ireland.

The Guardian reported that occupants of 15 homes were advised to evacuate to ensure the safety of the community.

The operation on Monday involved about 80 police officers and explosives detection dogs, Euronews reported. A mysterious object was found during searches.

A statement was issued on Twitter: "During the operation a crown of 60-100 persons gathered, some of whom attacked police vehicles with missiles and over 40 petrol bombs.

"Police believe at least two young people sustained burn injuries when they tried to use petrol bombs to attack the police cordon. No police officers were injured."

The statement further read: "While it is the clear intention of the New IRA to murder community police officers trying to keep the community in Derry/Londonderry safe, it is also very clear that NIRA have a total disregard for the lives of everyone living in Creggan."

Local media house Derry Now News said that the New IRA (Irish Republican Army) was responsible for placing the explosive device which was found in the area on Saturday.



Police services said on Twitter that a 30-year-old man was arrested under terrorism legislation on Saturday, but was later released after questioning.



