 

WATCH | Prime Minister Boris Johnson votes with an able companion by his side

2019-12-12 11:48
Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson. (Getty)

Britain votes in a crucial general election on Thursday, with latest opinion polls showing Prime Minister Boris Johnson locked in a tight battle to win a majority and deliver his Brexit plans.

A Johnson victory, regaining the Conservative majority lost in 2017, is the most likely result according to bookmakers and pollsters.

Johnson's minority government hopes to secure a majority that would let him pull Britain out of the European Union by the end of next month.

Early on Thursday, Johnson was seen making his way into the polling station to cast his vote. Quietly urging him on was his dog, Dilyn.

Voters in 650 constituencies across the UK will elect an MP to the lower chamber House of Commons via the first past the post system. 

To win a seat, candidates need more votes than any of their competitors.

A party needs to win 326 seats to secure a majority in the Commons.

If no party achieves a majority, there will be a hung parliament. The party with the largest vote share may form a minority government, seek out support from smaller parties for a "confidence and supply" arrangement, or try to build a formal coalition.

