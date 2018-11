CCTV footage of a man pushing a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, out of the path of a speeding vehicle has been widely shared on social media.

In the video, filmed on 10 November, the pair are seen walking along a footpath at an unknown location as a car speeds towards them with the woman seemingly unaware of what’s happening, Daily Mail reports.

The man grabs hold of the woman and pushes her to the ground as the grey car narrowly misses them before smashing into a nearby wall with smoke coming from the engine, Metro reports.

The couple look visibly shaken after escaping harm by a hair’s breadth, with the man writhing in pain on the ground.





It’s unclear whether the two or the driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and it’s not known if there were passengers in the vehicle, The Sun reports.

Sources: Metro, Daily Mail, The Sun