 

WATCH: Real-life 'Spider-Man' from Mali heroically scales building to rescue child in Paris

2018-05-28 10:25
Mamoudou Gassama from Mali was hailed as a real-life 'Spider-Man' after he scaled a building to rescue a four-year-old child in Paris. (Twitter)

Paris – A young Malian man was hailed as a hero on Sunday after he sprang into action to save a four-year-old child hanging from a fourth-floor balcony by single-handedly scaling the facade of the building and hauling the youngster to safety.

Without a thought for his own safety, Mamoudou Gassama took just seconds to reach the child in a spectacular rescue captured on film and viewed millions of times on social networks.

Gassama was hailed as a 'real life Spider-Man' on social media following the daring rescue.

The incident took place at around 20:00 (18:00 GMT) on Saturday in northern Paris.

Film of the rescue shows Gassama, 22, pulling himself up from balcony to balcony with his bare hands as a man on the fourth floor tries to hold on to the child by leaning across from a neighbouring balcony.

On reaching the fourth floor, Gassama puts one leg over the balcony before reaching out with his right arm and grabbing the child.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the child had already been rescued.

"Luckily, there was someone who was physically fit and who had the courage to go and get the child," a fire service spokesperson told AFP.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo praised the young migrant on Twitter for his "act of bravery", as well as phoning him personally to "thank him warmly".

'Thank God, I saved the child'

"He explained to me that he had arrived from Mali a few months ago dreaming of building his life here.

"I told him that his heroic act is an example to all citizens and that the city of Paris will obviously be very keen to support him in his efforts to settle in France," she added.

The young Malian will next be honoured for his brave rescue by French President Emmanuel Macron who has invited him to the Elysee Palace on Monday, his office told AFP.

Tracked down by reporters 24 hours after the heroic rescue, Gassama said he had acted without thinking.

"I saw all these people shouting, and cars sounding their horns. I climbed up like that and, thank God, I saved the child," he said.

"I felt afraid when I saved the child... (when) we went into the living room, I started to shake, I could hardly stand up, I had to sit down," he added.

According to initial inquiries by the authorities, the child's parents were not at home at the time.

paris  |  good news

US team in North Korea planning summit between Trump, Kim

2018-05-28 09:05

