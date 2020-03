Tinder users are changing their location settings to Wuhan, China, to get a lowdown on the coronavirus.

Information about what's happening in Wuhan - the epicentre of the virus, which has caused a worldwide frenzy and killed more than 4500 people as of Thursday - has been thin because of government censorship in China.

Tinder users have reported that people in Wuhan say they are staying at home, waiting for the situation to calm down.