Saudi Arabia has released Prince Khaled bin Talal from detention as the kingdom faces international pressure over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Bin Talal, is a nephew of King Salman and has been detained for almost a year.

"The release of Khaled bin Talal does suggest that there is some give and take underway to shore up support for the Crown Prince. It is a sign that all is not well within the Al Saud family," says analyst Dr Kamran Bokhari.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter