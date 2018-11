What To Read Next

At least three women were reportedly whipped and forcibly hugged and kissed.

Since May, the kingdom has held at least 17 human rights activists in prison on national security allegations.

Aziza al Yousef and Loujain al Hathloul were among those arrested.

The campaigned for the right to drive before the decades-long ban was lifted in June.

