Scamp The Tramp is seen on stage after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California on June 21, 2019. (Josh Edelson)

Dreadlocked, buck-toothed, cross-eyed Scamp the Tramp was declared the world's ugliest dog at a contest in Petaluma, California on Friday.

The nearly-three-decade old competition is open all breeds and sizes with the aim of showing that all animals can be loved. Scamp beat 18 other contestants at the event to take home the crown and a $1,500 prize for his owner.